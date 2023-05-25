Hamburgers are traditional American food that everyone loves to throw on the grill and add on top of a fresh bun.

National Hamburger Day is on May 28 which means many restaurants and food spots will be offering up some juicy deals to go along with your hamburger.

We've listed a few restaurants you can go to get a good deal. We'll add to the list when we find more places offering deals.

Arby’s

From May 28 to June 11, Arby’s is offering customers a free sandwich or burger on their next visit to Arby’s when they order a burger online. Customers have 14 days to redeem their free sandwich or burger on their subsequent visit, so they have two weeks to satisfy their burger cravings.

Burger King

Customers can get a free Whopper with any $1 purchase when they sign up for the Burger King Royal Perks program.

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's

You can get a free Original Six Dollar Burger with any purchase of $1 or more at participating Carl's Jr.'s.

Smashburger

When you visit this burger joint, you can get a free Double Classic Smash for $5.

Wendy's

Customer's can enjoy a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase when they order through the Wendy's app.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is known for its wings but they also have delicious burgers too! For a limited time, if you purchase a hand-smashed burger you can get six boneless wings for just $1 more.

Red Robin

Instead of National Hamburger Day, Red Robin is celebrating National Burger Month! For the whole month of May, Red Robin Royalty members can get a get 50% off a Burger or Entrée with the purchase of another of equal or lesser value.