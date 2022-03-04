NASA will fly your name to the Moon and back on Artemis I mission

Have you ever wanted your name written out in the stars? Well, now you can, sort of.

NASA is encouraging people to enter their names into their database which will then live on a flash drive that will launch on their Artemis 1 mission.

The mission will be the first test of NASA’s deep space exploration systems, according to the agency. It is the first in a series of complex missions that will hopefully provide a foundation for human-piloted deep space exploration.

The mission will also serve as a foundation for extended human presence on the moon.

"Artemis I will be the first uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft. The flight paves the way toward landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon!," NASA wrote in a statement online.

The launch is expected to occur this year, but an exact date has not been determined.

People who sign up to enter their names will receive a virtual boarding pass which will feature details of the flight.

"All eyes will be on the historic Launch Complex 39B when Orion and the Space Launch System (SLS) lift off for the first time from NASA’s modernized Kennedy Space Center in Florida," said NASA.

Go to NASA’s official website for the Artemis mission here.