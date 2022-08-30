NASA targeting Saturday for another Artemis 1 launch attempt after resolving rocket engine trouble

NASA will try again to launch the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft on Saturday after engineers fix an issue with one of the RS-25 engines that scrubbed Monday’s launch attempt.

NASA’s massive moon rocket is on launchpad 39B at Kennedy Space Center awaiting its maiden voyage, sending the uncrewed Orion spacecraft around the moon.

Artemis 1 mission managers announced Tuesday, that teams are preparing for a second attempt to launch the Space Launch System rocket during a 120-minute window opening at 2:17 p.m.

NASA Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin said the decision to move forward happened after reviewing of the data following the first Artemis 1 launch attempt on Monday that ended in a scrub. Several technical issues popped up while the SLS was being fueled with 700,000 gallons of cryogenic propellant during Monday's countdown.

WHAT IS NASA'S ARTEMIS 1 MISSION GOING TO DO?

However, the issue was not with the engine hardware but with the bleed system used to get the engine to temperature. Engines 1, 2 and 4 were close to temperature but engine 3 was not, NASA officials said. This could be caused by a hydrogen leak. The SLS is fueled with liquid hydrogen, a tiny molecule that also created problems for the space shuttle program.

To account for the issues during Monday's attempt, the engine chill process will begin earlier in the countdown on Saturday.

After a lightning delay, Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson gave the "go" to begin fueling the SLS on Monday around 1 a.m. Several potential hydrogen leak issues cropped up during the countdown but ultimately it was the engine temperature that caused the launch director to scrub the liftoff attempt just after 8:30 a.m. Monday.

More than 100,000 are estimated to have traveled to the Space Coast to watch the Artemis 1 launch. Popular launch viewing spots in Titusville were packed by Sunday night with people camping out and traffic into the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex was at a full stop around 2:30 a.m.

With the launch now slated to happen over Labor Day weekend, those tourism numbers should top 200,000.

Showers and thunderstorms could be a problem for Saturday's launch window but Launch Weather Officer Mike Berger said he remained "optimistic."

NASA’s goal is to return humans to the moon by 2025. For that to happen, the SLS and Orion need to launch without astronauts on a maiden voyage to ensure the Orion can safely carry humans as soon as next year.

