Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Galveston County, Galveston County, Galveston County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County
10
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:16 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until FRI 3:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:36 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:31 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County
Tropical Weather Statement
until TUE 7:15 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Rip Tide Statement
from TUE 10:39 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula

NASA moves International Space Station path to avoid unknown space debris

By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Air and Space
FOX TV Digital Team

Here are just a few of the potential horrors NASA anticipated for the Apollo 11 mission.

Although NASA hoped for the best results from the Apollo 11, the space organization also prepared for the worst.

HOUSTON - The International Space Station boosted its orbit out of the way of an “unknown piece of space debris” that was expected to pass within several miles of the station, NASA said.

The station crew, which includes NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, had to temporarily relocate to the Russian segment of the ISS to be closer to their Soyuz spacecraft. The move was part of “the safe haven procedure out of an abundance of caution,” NASA said in a statement.

“At no time was the crew in any danger,” the agency clarified.

The ISS conducted a 150-second reboost after a docked resupply ship fired its engines at 5:19 p.m. ET, according to the statement.

The International Space Station is pictured orbiting Earth in October of 2018. (Photo credit: NASA)

The maneuver raised the station’s orbit out of the predicted path of the space debris, the agency said. The object was estimated to come within 0.86 miles of the station with a time of closest approach of 6:21 p.m. ET.

“Once the avoidance maneuver was completed, the crew reopened hatches hbetween the U.S. and Russian segments and resumed their regular activities,” NASA said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.