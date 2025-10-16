Turkey Leg Hut owner accused of hindering arrest of aggravated kidnapping suspect

The Brief Nakia Holmes, owner of the Turkey Leg Hut, is charged with hindering apprehension of a felon accused of aggravated kidnapping. Court documents allege Holmes allowed suspect Johnathan Saizon to stay at her home while he was wanted for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend with a tire iron and kidnapping her. When officers asked Holmes is anyone was at her home, she told them no one was there, and she did not know of Saizon, records state. According to officers, Saizon was seen jumping the back fence of Holmes' house.



Nakia Holmes, owner of the Turkey Leg Hut, has been charged with allegedly helping hide a man wanted for an aggravated kidnapping in Harris County.

Holmes was arrested on Wednesday and charged with hindering the arrest of wanted suspect, Johnathan Saizon.

Nakia Holmes facing hindering apprehension charges

What we know:

Court documents state officers allegedly saw Saizon at Holmes' home in Cypress at the end of her driveway.

Nakia Holmes mugshot (Courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Holmes came back to her home and left again with another person, documents claim. The officers conducted a traffic stop and asked if anyone was at her home. Records say Holmes did not answer, but officers told Holmes that Saizon was seen at her home, and he had warrants for his arrest.

Holmes allegedly maintained that no one else was at her house and she had no knowledge of Saizon, court documents stated.

During the traffic stop, officers were told Saizon was seen jumping the back fence of Holmes' house.

According to court records, Holmes changed her story to officers and told them she picked up Saizon's mother. Saizon told Holmes he thought a cop passed by and told her to look. When she came back home, she did not know if Saizon had left or was hiding.

Why is Johnathan Saizon charged with aggravated kidnapping?

The backstory:

Saizon is charged with aggravated kidnapping after he is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend with a tire iron and kidnapping her while he was out on bond for previous charges.

According to his charging documents, Siazon allegedly came by his ex's home to pick up shoes but when she let him in, he forced her into his vehicle. Once she was inside, he physically assaulted her with his fist and with a tire iron repeatedly, documents state.

The ex-girlfriend was held against her will for six hours, according to court records.

Officials say Saizon eventually dropped her off at a Memorial Hermann hospital after she told him she would not call the police.