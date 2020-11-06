NAACP outraged after Pearland High School students walk halls wearing confederate flag attire

The Brazoria County NAACP Branch will hold a media briefing at the Pearland Administration Building at 1 p.m.

The NAACP claims that multiple students at Pearland High School showed up to campus wearing all-black attire, with their faces painted white while wearing "Confederate attire".

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The NAACP says that the behavior is unacceptable and a clear violation of the school's dress code.