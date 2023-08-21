Expand / Collapse search
Mytiburger in Houston flooded with support after viral post

Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Mytiburger in Houston flooded with support

Mytiburger has been serving up iconic burgers and shakes for the past 56 years, but rising food costs and fewer customers almost forced the long-running restaurant to close recently. After a social media post went viral, the public showed up in support.

HOUSTON - Mytiburger has been serving up iconic burgers and shakes for the past 56 years, but rising food costs and fewer customers almost forced the long-running restaurant to close recently.

Current owner Shawn Sawlyers took to Facebook to let his customers know about how bad things were getting.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The post went viral, and the public responded. Mytiburger was swamped with customers and long lines out the door throughout the weekend.

"I wasn't expecting it. I put that post out, and I thought I'd get maybe a few people coming in, maybe just get a little bit of boost in business," Shawn said. "Next thing I know it's, you know, the line out the door, and we're getting all these people coming in."

'Mytiburger' flooded with support after announcing it may close

After posting a viral message on Facebook about possibly closing down after 56 years, the Houston-based restaurant Mytiburger experiences long lines extending beyond its doors.

We featured Mytiburger and Shawn on Houston's Morning Show, and hopefully hungry locals will continue to show up.

"I'm just very grateful for the support from the community. Thank you very much," Shawn said.

Mytiburger is located at 2211 West 43rd St.