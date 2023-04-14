Multiple lanes are closed on Interstate 69 South after a major accident caused car fires in Houston.

Details are limited at this time, but officials say on Friday evening around 8:30 p.m. several vehicles were involved in an accident on I-69 Southwest Freeway at Montrose Boulevard.

Two cars appeared to be completely burned causing multiple lanes to close and traffic to be backed up. Officials say some drivers were seen going the wrong way on Spur 527 to avoid the traffic.

There have been no deaths or injuries reported.