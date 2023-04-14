A body was found on Wallisville Road in Houston. Houston police have launched a death investigation as a result.

According to police, a patrol unit was flagged down by a citizen who notified the officer of the body of a man lying in an empty lot. Wallisville Road is in an industrial area.

Officers located the body which was heavily decomposed. There were no obvious signs of foul play.

The identity of the man and cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.