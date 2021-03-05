Multiple injured in gas line explosion in northwest Harris County; crews battle fire

Firefighters are battling a fire following a gas line explosion in Northwest Harris County that left multiple people injured.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, they received a report of an explosion at a home around 5:39 p.m. Constable Deputies and the Klein Fire Department are working the gas fire in the 18700 block of Gleannloch Lakes.

According to authorities, CenterPoint crews were working and struck a natural gas line.

They report four people injured, three transported to a nearby hospital by ground, one transported via LifeFlight.

Gleannloch and Spring Cypress are currently blocked off by emergency crews.

A 500 ft. perimeter has been established and all residents evacuated. The public is urged to please avoid the area.