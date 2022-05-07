Motorcyclist killed following crash in east Harris County

Officials say a motorcyclist was killed after a crash with a car in east Harris County.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, so it's unclear how the crash transpired at this time. However, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say it happened at U.S. 90 Eastbound west of FM 2100. That's where officials say a motorcyclist was killed.

No other information was provided, as of this writing.

FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as more information becomes available.