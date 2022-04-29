Motorcyclist dies after falling from Houston freeway ramp during crash

article

A motorcyclist died after falling several feet from a Houston freeway ramp, police say.

The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on the ramp from the North Freeway to Beltway 8 eastbound.

LIVE MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions

Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on the North Freeway prior to the crash.

According to investigators, he struck the wall of the ramp and fell from the overpass onto the feeder road. His motorcycle remained on the ramp.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Police believe the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.