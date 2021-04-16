Houston mother, two children found safe after being reported missing

article

UPDATE: Texas EquuSearch says Tiffany Reed and her two children have been found safe.

A mother and her two children have been reported missing from north Houston.

According to Texas EquuSearch, 35-year-old Tiffany Reed and her two children – 4 year-old Maniah Jackson and 3 year-old Darius Jackson – were last seen Sunday in the Greenspoint/FM 1960 areas.

It is unknown what type, color or style of clothing Tiffany, Maniah and Darius were wearing.

Reed is 5’5" tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

35 year-old Tiffany Reed, 4 year-old Maniah Jackson and 3 year-old Darius Jackson were reported missing from Houston. (Photo: Texas Equusearch)

Anyone who has seen them since their reported disappearance, knows their current whereabouts, or has any information is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

