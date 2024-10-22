Mother speaks to Fox 26 after 17 year old daughter was killed Sunday over dispute

The Brief Dorothy Galloway mourns the tragic and violent death of her 17-year-old daughter, Laurynn Galloway, after a shooting in a Houston apartment complex. Laurynn, described as a happy and vibrant teen with a love for music and rapping, was killed following an argument over a phone that escalated when a man shot her multiple times. Authorities are seeking information and urge anyone with knowledge about the incident to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers of Houston.



Dorothy Galloway says she is heartbroken and trying to process her daughter's senseless loss.

"One minute, I’m crying. The next minute, I think about her happiness, I get happy the next minute, I might be crying again," Galloway said.

Galloway is grieving the loss of her 17-year-old daughter Laurynn Galloway, a bright light in her life

"She was a live wire since birth. Always happy, family-oriented, if you would have met her you was going to be auntie," said Galloway. "She was always happy, she loved to party, she loved music, she loved to rap. Since I can’t touch her anymore every day, I want to hear her music or listen to her videos.

Now memories are all Dorothy has after Harris County Sheriffs say her daughter was shot multiple times in the parking lot at the Costa Ibiza Apartment complex after an altercation with a man.

Laurynn’s mother says Laurynn’s friend who was on the phone with her at the time of the shooting told her the argument started over a phone and the man who pulled the trigger was not Laurynn’s boyfriend.

"All she wanted was her phone because the girl took her phone, the girlfriend and the girlfriend's, homeboy came over to where Laurynn was arguing, fussing, and fighting, and the girlfriend passed the homeboy the gun and told her if she come my way I will shoot her," Galloway said, "My thing is like why so many times, why when she went on the ground you shot her 5 to 6 times.’

The Harris County Sheriffs says that anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.