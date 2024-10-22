Pasadena Man Sentenced To Two Life Sentences Plus 10 Years For Fatally Stabbing Pregnant Wife

The Brief Alex Daniel Guajardo received two life sentences plus 10 years after pleading guilty to murdering his pregnant wife and their unborn child. The sentencing follows his release on bond for an earlier assault charge against his wife. Guajardo's violent actions were brought to an end as he will now serve the sentences concurrently.



A Pasadena man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus an additional 10 years Tuesday after he admitted to the brutal murder of his pregnant wife shortly after being released from jail on a prior assault charge. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced these charges herself.

Alex Daniel Guajardo

Alex Daniel Guajardo, 27, pleaded guilty to the 2019 stabbing death of Caitlynne Rose Infinger Guajardo and their unborn child. The attack happened just 17 hours after Guajardo was released on a personal recognizance bond for assaulting his wife.

"This case highlights the dangers and the red flags of domestic violence," commented Ogg. Guajardo's violent history included the killing of an animal and previous assaults.

On Aug. 3, 2019, Caitlynne called the police on her husband for punching her, leading to his initial arrest. Yet, after his release, Guajardo returned to their Pasadena residence, where he committed the fatal stabbing.

Following the murder, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Guajardo, who has been incarcerated since. He faced further charges after being found with makeshift knives while in custody.

The plea agreement on Tuesday resolved charges of both murders and possession of a deadly weapon in a penal institution, leading to his life sentences and additional prison time.



Family members of the victim, including her mother, Melanie Infinger, expressed their sorrow over the systemic failure that led to Caitlynne's death. "She was a hero, she stood up to him and it was supposed to be over," Infinger said, grieving the loss of her daughter and advocating for system reforms.

Assistant District Attorney Mary McFaden, with ADA Lindsey Bondurant, managed the case, seeking closure for a family bereaved by domestic violence.

The sentences against Guajardo will be served concurrently, offering some semblance of justice for the tragic loss of Caitlynne and her unborn child.