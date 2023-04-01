The man accused of killing three in a drunk driving crash early Friday had his first appearance in a Harris County courtroom, where he was given a $150,000 bond.

One of the victim's mothers says he shouldn't have been given the choice.

24-year-old Jonathan Lazo Jr. has been charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter, accused of killing Andre Garcia, Jason De Los Santos, and Rashawn Richard as they were standing on the shoulder of the East Freeway behind a car with its flashers on when they were hit and killed on the scene.

"He admitted drinking, had slurred speech, red, watery eyes, odor of alcohol in his breath, failed the field sobriety test," said the judge.

Garcia’s mother Regina Henry can’t believe her firstborn is now gone.

"He was perfect, and now he’s gone. My baby is gone," she said.

Henry had hoped her son's accused killer would be forced to stay behind bars, but the judge ordered Lazo a $150,000 bond which was significantly lower than the $750,000 the state was requesting.

"He shouldn’t get out at all," said Henry. "He killed three people, and for him to get a bond, a $150,000 [bond], that’s it?"

Garcia leaves behind two children, a fiancé, and an entire family who loved him.

Henry never thought she'd now have to plan his funeral, adding, "He was such a good boy, and I say boy like he’s still a baby, he’s my baby, you know? He’s my baby, and he’s always going to be my baby, and this man killed my baby."

If anything, Henry hopes this serves as a lesson to anyone who considers getting behind the wheel after drinking to think twice.