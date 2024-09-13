Mother fears ex-con charged in son's murder will be released on nond after 44th birthday tragedy

The Brief On her 44th birthday, Rose Rubalcava witnessed her son, Jesus Ochoa Lopez Jr., die from gunshot wounds inflicted by Johnathan Cruz, an ex-con with a violent history. Cruz, who was reportedly high during the incident, has been granted a $150,000 bond, a decision Rose and her family find insufficient given his criminal background. Rose's family is concerned for their safety and is demanding a higher bond, arguing that Cruz poses a significant threat even if he faces a lengthy prison sentence.



Now, Rose Rubalcava says she's worried the ex-con charged in her son's murder will be released on bond.

Tuesday was her 44th birthday.

SUGGESTED: Houston police shooting: Man killed after officers fire shots on Greens Road

She says she watched her son, Jesus Ochoa Lopez Jr., die in her arms from gunshots.

"I tried to give CPR, but it was too late," she said.

Rose says she had an off-again, on-again relationship with 45-year-old Johnathan Cruz, an ex-con on parole with an extensive record.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Rose says Johnathan was high on Tuesday when he got into an argument with Jesus at her home in the 1400 block of Oakengates.

A magistrate set Cruz's bond at $150,000.

Jesus's aunt says it should be much higher.

"He's a dangerous person, so he needs to stay where he's at. Even if it's $500,000 bond," said Rachel Ochoa. "$150,000, that's ridiculous."

"He took my son's life. There's nothing to stop him now," said Rose. "Knowing he's going to face time in prison, he will try to kill me."

Cruz is expected to appear in court on Monday.