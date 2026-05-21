Mother demands answers after 14-year-old shocked by light pole at Houston park

The Brief A mother is demanding answers after her 14-year-old son was shocked by an energized light pole at F.M. Law Park. Angel Galeas is currently recovering inside Texas Children's Hospital. Mayor John Whitmire says the city is investigating the matter.



A mother is demanding answers after her 14-year-old son was shocked by an energized light pole while playing at F.M. Law Park in southeast Houston Tuesday evening. Authorities say the incident caused the teen to go into cardiac arrest.

What we know:

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at F.M. Law Park along Vasser Road.

14-year-old Angel Galeas is currently recovering inside Texas Children's Hospital. His mother says he's in the ICU and is dealing with heart issues and memory loss following the incident.

A Little League baseball coach performed CPR on Angel before first responders arrived at the scene.

First responders continued life-saving efforts before Angel was transported to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

"I just want answers from the city. Why? I could have lost my son over a light pole," said Angel’s mother, Mary Hernandez.

FOX 26 reached out to the City of Houston regarding possible repairs, parents’ safety concerns, and the alleged past incidents at the park. In a statement, Mayor John Whitmire said, "The City of Houston is currently investigating this matter. We will provide an update after we have gathered accurate information."

FOX 26 also contacted Houston City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, who represents the area. She said she spoke with city administration and said they are taking this matter seriously.

She said, "My heart is with Angel Galeas, his family, and everyone praying for his recovery following the deeply concerning incident at F.M. Law Park. I am grateful to the coach who administered CPR until first responders arrived, and to the Houston Fire Department for responding, assisting Angel, and helping secure the area. I have spoken with the Administration, and I appreciate Mayor Whitmire’s leadership in ensuring this matter is being taken seriously. The City has stated that this incident is under active investigation, and we must allow the investigation to continue so the facts can be fully determined. At the same time, public safety must remain the immediate priority. Any potential danger must be identified, secured, and addressed without delay, and residents deserve to know the City is taking every appropriate step to inspect, respond, and prevent additional harm while the investigation continues. As we move forward, we must also learn from this incident and ensure we are doing everything possible to protect children and families in our public spaces. My prayers remain with Angel, his family, and the community surrounding them."

The Houston Fire Department says the park's circuit breaker was shut off shortly after the incident, meaning the light pole is no longer energized.