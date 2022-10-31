Mother accused of torturing teenage twins extradited back to Harris County

The mother accused of torturing her 15-year-old twins and locking them in a laundry room has been extradited back to Harris County.

Zaikiya Duncan, 40, is back in Harris County and behind bars, after being extradited from Baton Rouge, Louisiana over the weekend.

A recent mugshot has been posted showing the mother accused of using zip-ties and handcuffs to lock her 15-year-old twin son and daughter in the laundry room of their Cypress home.

According to arrest documents, the teens were tortured, beaten, and burned, even starved and forced to drink bleach and eat their own waste.

The teens escaped their cypress home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 18. The pair went door to door seeking help, half-dressed and malnourished until a neighbor let them in and called the police.

Duncan and her 27-year-old boyfriend Jova Terrell fled with five other children that same day. An amber alert was issued, and they were arrested in Baton Rouge Louisiana.

All the children are now in CPS custody, and both Duncan and Terrell facing felony charges of injuring a child and aggravated assault.

There's been no word on whether Terrell has been extradited back to Harris County yet.

Duncan is set to appear in Harris County Criminal Court on Thursday, November 3 at 9 a.m.