Court documents reveal Cypress couple’s house of horrors

The Cypress couple, connected to some horrifying allegations of child abuse, are being held without bond in Louisiana.



Zaikiya Duncan and her live-in boyfriend Joba Terrell were connected to an Amber Alert involving five children on Tuesday.

Two of their children, escaped their house after being handcuffed.

They were seen on camera going door-to-door to ask for help.

According to new court documents, they escaped a house of horrors.

Duncan allegedly made them drink bleach, beat them, and sprayed oven cleaner in their mouths if they talked too much.

It's not clear when Duncan and her boyfriend will be brought back to Harris County to face charges.

All the children are now safe.

