They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that apparently includes Texans’ generosity.

An analysis of IRS data by BetMassachusetts.com found the states with the most charitable contributions, and Texas ranked at the very top.

According to the study, in 2023, Texas residents have donated more than $3.8 million in charitable contributions, or $13,971 for every 10,000 people.

Florida came in second with $3.2 million charitable contributions, or $11,073 per 10,000 people.

Some of the most populus states rounded out the Top 5 with California in third place with $6.6 million in charitable contributions, or $10,821.56 per 10,000 people.

Ohio came in fourth place with $1.7 million in charitable contributions, or $8,438 per 10,000 people.

New York came in fifth with $3.4 million in charitable contributions, or $7,865 per 10,000 people.

