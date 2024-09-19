The Brief The City of Sugar Land has confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus in the city. The virus can cause serious illness or death, particularly in people over 50 and those with compromised immune systems. Health officials are urging residents to take precautions such as using insect repellent, avoiding outdoor activity at dusk and dawn, and eliminating standing water.



The City of Sugar Land has confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus in the city.

According to a release, a mosquito trap located near the intersection of Oyster Creek Drive and Bay View Drive tested positive.

SUGGESTED: Houston man battling West Nile Virus, left with numerous health problems

Officials said the mosquitoes were trapped last week, and the city was notified late Wednesday that at least one mosquito in the trap tested positive for West Nile.

Health officials stated that humans can contract West Nile virus from a mosquito bite. Infected mosquitoes get the virus from feeding on infected birds. The virus can cause serious illness or death.

Dr. Joe Anzaldua, the city's medical director and health authority, is urging residents to take precautions to reduce West Nile exposure.

"Residents should use insect repellent whenever they are outdoors and avoid going outside at dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active," said Anzaldua. He added that the city of Sugar Land has a comprehensive monitoring and testing program intended to keep the public safe. "People over 50 years old and those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with the virus. If people have symptoms that cause them concern, they should contact their healthcare provider immediately."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

There are no medications to treat or vaccines to prevent West Nile virus infection. The uncommon, if not rare neuro-invasive illness, also known as West Nile Encephalitis may include symptoms such as a stiff neck, vision problems, body tremors, mental confusion, memory loss and seizures. The milder, more common form of the illness is West Nile Fever. Symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle and bone aches, nausea and drowsiness. People with the milder form of the illness typically recover on their own, although symptoms may last for several weeks. Up to 80 percent of people infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms and will recover on their own. Anyone with questions or concerns should contact their doctor.

The Texas Department of State Health Services recommends practicing the "Four Ds" as precautionary measures:

. Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

. Dress in long sleeves and long pants when you are outside.

. Stay indoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

. Drain standing water where mosquitoes breed. Common breeding sites include old tires, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters.

It's also important for residents to eliminate standing water around their homes, an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

For more information, click here.