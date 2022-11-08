Republican Morgan Luttrell has won the election for U.S. House Representative for Texas's 8th congressional district against his opponent Democrat Laura Jones.

Luttrell is a fifth-generation Texan who was raised on a horse ranch. He says he turned his strong values, deep love for America, and passion for helping others into a career of distinguished service.

Former Texas Governor and former Secretary to the Department of Energy Rick Perry appointed Morgan to serve as a Special Advisor at the DOE.