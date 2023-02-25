An illegal game room in northwest Harris County was shut down earlier this week following an undercover investigation.

According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers received several tips of illegal activity happening at the 11000 block of Veteran Memorial Dr.

(Photo courtesy of Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 Mark Herman)

Reports were, officials said, that illegal gambling was occurring inside the establishment and after an undercover investigation led them to confirm suspicions, a warrant was filed.

On Tuesday, officers executed the search warrant and seized more than $9,000 in gambling proceeds, several gambling devices, and "documentation supporting illegal gambling within the establishment."

Dai Puc Pham, 25, an employee at the location was arrested and given a misdemeanor charge for Possession Gambling Equipment/ Paraphernalia and Operating A Game Room without a permit.

Phuc Pham (Photo courtesy of Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 Mark Herman)

As of Saturday, officials confirmed he is out on bond after it was set at $200.