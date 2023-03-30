More arrests likely for 2019 shooting death of husband, father killed in his Katy home

It’s been nearly four years since 29-year-old Brenton Estorffe was murdered in his own home and his accused killer, 21-year-old Jadon Carpy has finally been arrested, but detectives say even more arrests are likely.

"We believe there's additional suspects. If you know something say something. If you knew any of these co-actors or know any part of the story then say something. There’s Crime Stoppers. You can contact Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office," says Lt. Scott Heinemeyer with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The deadly home invasion happened in the Hickory Creek Sub-division in Katy where residents say a lot of neighbors moved out after Estorffe was shot and killed, including his widow and their two children. Now neighbors say they're grateful an arrest was made but still hoping everyone involved will be caught.

"I’m relieved someone was arrested. He won’t do it again to somebody else and if there was a second or third person, hope they get caught too. I just feel for the kids without a father, you know," says neighbor Federico Torres.

Detectives are still working to arrest everyone involved. You may remember the surveillance footage of a vehicle near the deadly home invasion. Carpy, who was just 17 at the time, is said to be linked to that car.

"We can’t disclose a lot of information at this point, since this case is still pending, but we do believe there’s quite a bit of evidence and information in this case to identify Mr. Carpy as the suspect," Lt. Heinemeyer explains.

It was around midnight in October 2019 when investigators say Carpy and at least one other person broke a back window at the Estorffe family home in Katy, went inside. The husband and father of two was shot and killed in front of his wife and small kids as he confronted the intruders.

"He was shot to death while defending his family," says Capt. Dalia Simons with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Carpy was arrested at his Houston home by the Violent Offenders Task Force. Estorffe’s father still lives in Australia where he’s originally from and says he’s thankful Carpy was caught. "He said he’s been waiting on that day since his son's birthday, and tragically he was murdered on his 29th birthday," Heinemeyer explains.

Neighbors say they still have a lot of heartbreak and questions. "Why that house and they were new to the neighborhood," Torres says.

Investigators haven’t released if the family was targeted or if the home invasion was random. Jadon Carpy is now being held in Fort Bend County on a $350,000 bond. He also has a record in Harris County for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon charge last year. A warrant was issued for his arrest on that charge just last month for apparently violating his bond.