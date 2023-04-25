A cheeky young moose on the hunt for a snack wandered into a cinema in the small town of Kenai, Alaska, on April 19.

Video filmed by Kenai Cinema employee Jasmynne Palmer shows the moose stick its head inside a McDonald’s Happy Meal box near the trash can.

Lost iPhone survives 33 days under water off Hawaiian coast

"I was super shocked… He smelled the amazing aroma of the popcorn and thought he should have a taste!" Palmer told Storyful.

Palmer said the moose stayed inside for around 10 minutes before being safely escorted out by her coworkers.

Texas mom fearlessly removes snake from daughter's car engine: video

"I wasn’t raised in Alaska, so I wasn’t aware that a baby moose is mostly harmless. But you never know with wildlife animals," she said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"It was still a cool experience."