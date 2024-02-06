Montrose Management District relaunch: Lower taxes, higher security? Not everyone is thrilled

The Montrose Management District in Houston has recently announced its renewed commitment to improving the central Houston area, but not all stakeholders agree.

The district's board, following a meeting on December 14, 2023, has taken steps to implement a new Service And Assessment Plan (SAP) aimed at addressing various community needs, including public safety, economic development, and urban beautification.

The SAP includes a reduction in the assessment rate, with specific criteria to ensure fair distribution of funds. Notably, the new maximum assessment rate is set at nine cents per $100 in property value, down from the previous rate of 12 cents.

Additionally, certain property types have been exempted or subjected to tiered rates, such as mid-rise and high-rise buildings and mixed-use properties.

Projected revenue for 2024 is estimated at $2.2 million, with a significant portion allocated to public safety initiatives, graffiti/litter abatement, and economic development projects.

Public safety programs will involve hiring additional personnel, deploying security cameras, and funding overtime for officers to patrol high-traffic areas, particularly around late-night entertainment establishments.

However, not all business owners are supportive of the district's relaunch and the associated tax rates. Daphne Scarborough, owner of Brass Maiden, has voiced concerns over the potential financial burden imposed by the district's tax implementation. She's garnered signatures in previous petitions to dissolve the management district.

In Tuesday's City Council meeting, Scarborough highlighted previous legislative efforts aimed at giving property owners a greater voice in decision-making processes.

FOX 26 also reached out to business owners who have supported the management district and its plans in the past, but they were unavailable to speak on camera with us on Tuesday.

Council Member Abbie Kamin's office has expressed optimism regarding the district's intentions to become more active, emphasizing the importance of engagement and transparency.

The district will convene for a board meeting on Thursday afternoon in the Spring Branch area, approximately 30 minutes away from its service area, to vote on the advancement of the reduced tax plan. The district's website indicates that only four out of ten board member positions are currently occupied.