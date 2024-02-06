Houston crash: 18-month-old girl killed in deadly crash

Houston police are investigating following a deadly crash on Tuesday night, officials said.

Details are limited, but Houston police said the crash occurred in the 5900 block of Guhn.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

Authorities said an 18-month-old girl died at the hospital.

Officials said the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.