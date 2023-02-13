One person is dead after a crash between a truck and train near Splendora, officials say.

According to the East Montgomery County Fire Department, the crash occurred along US-59 near Midline Road around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

MORE: Small plane crash in northeast Harris County near railyard

It’s not clear exactly how the crash occurred, but officials say the driver of the truck died from his injuries.

According to the fire department, 16 rail cars derailed, but they don't pose a treat to the public.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and the public is asked to avoid the northbound feeder of US-59 north of FM 2090. The scene is expected to be active for hours.