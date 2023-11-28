A lithium battery fire caused a garage fire Monday night. As residents were about to bed, they heard noises and discovered the fire. The Magnolia Fire Department says their overnight crew stopped it from spreading.

There was a garage fire Monday night caused by a lithium battery fire. (Courtesy of Montgomery Fire Department)

In response to an increase in lithium battery fires worldwide, Montgomery County Fire Marshals are launching the 'Take C.H.A.R.G.E of Battery Safety' campaign.

The campaign, developed in collaboration with FDNY, USFA, ATF, and CPSC, addresses safety concerns associated with lithium-ion batteries powering devices like cell phones and e-mobility vehicles.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

A recent FSRI study revealed that unregulated lithium-ion batteries can dramatically reduce escape times in home fires.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh emphasizes the importance of safe lithium-ion battery usage, calling for more awareness of the growing problem.

"Lithium-ion batteries have quickly become one of the leading causes of fatal fires in New York City. We cannot stress enough the importance of safe usage of these devices; it will save lives. We are grateful to partner with FSRI, USFA, CPSC and ATF to raise public awareness, and address a problem we know is not going away," said Kavanagh.

Lithium-ion batteries power various devices, from cell phones to e-mobility devices like wheelchairs and electric bikes. While these batteries offer numerous advantages, they pose a safety concern due to the potential for fires and explosions.

A variety of devices are powered by lithium-ion batteries, including cell phones and e-mobility devices like wheelchairs and electric bikes. ( Courtesy of Montgomery CountyFire Marshal's Office)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Montgomery County's safety tips include:

Choose Certified Products: Choose products certified by recognized testing labs to ensure safety standards.

Handle Devices with Care: Follow manufacturer instructions, avoid modifications, and charge larger devices away from sleeping areas.

Stay Alert for Warning Signs: Regularly check devices for damage, unusual sounds, heat, or odors. Do not use if warning signs are present.

Recycle Properly: Dispose of old batteries at recycling centers, not in regular trash bins.

Get Out Quickly in Case of Fire: Follow your home fire escape plan immediately and call 9-1-1.

Educate Others: Share safety practices to protect friends and family.