Montgomery County shooting: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Spring

Authorities are on the scene following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County on Friday night.

Details are very limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 21500 block of Jordan Pond Ridge in Spring.

SUGGESTED: Harris County shooting: Man shot in officer-involved shooting on Henry Road, authorities investigating

Officials stated the suspect shot by deputies was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials added that all deputies are OK.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.