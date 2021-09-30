Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for 3 children

article

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three children.



According to a release, authorities are searching in the Sam Houston National Forest and surrounding neighborhoods around the Flamingo Lakes subdivision.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



Authorities said the children, ages 6 and 7-years-old were last seen walking from one house to another utilizing a trail that connects the two houses of the children.



Multiple law enforcement and fire agencies are on the scene, along with Montgomery County Search and Rescue.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



This is a breaking news story. Keep checking back for updates.

