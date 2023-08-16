Montgomery County man abused baby, said he 'often cried'; sentenced to 40 years

A man was sentenced to prison after severely abusing and hospitalizing a 3-month-old in Montgomery County.

Shikeith Dwyan Deer, 26, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the felony charge of Injury to Child on Monday.

Deere will not be eligible for parole until after serving half his sentence.

"A man willing to violently abuse a baby is a clear and present danger to our entire community," said District Attorney Brett Ligon. "My office stands between violent defendants and the children in our county, and we are grateful that Montgomery County jurors continue to join us in this important cause."

According to Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, evidence showed on Aug. 1, 2020, Deere physically abused a 3-month-old boy, causing the child extensive brain trauma and multiple rib fractures.

The boy was in the hospital for a week.

Prosecutors presented statements from the defendant where he repeatedly complained the baby often cried and was difficult to console.

After testimony from multiple authorities and law enforcement, a jury convicted Deere on Aug. 11.

Assistant District Attorney Tamara Tyler asked jurors to consider the devastating consequences the child will face in his future as a result of the injuries he sustained at the hands of the defendant.

The jury quickly returned a 40 year sentence in the Texas Department of Public Safety-Institutional Division

"Children are our community's most fragile and vulnerable members, and they deserve our utmost protection. This jury understood the importance of their decision when assessing punishment in this case, and their sentence reflects what truly matters," said Tyler.