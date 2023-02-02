An investigation is under way after Montgomery County deputies shot a man outside of a home near Magnolia.

The sheriff’s office says the man, who was armed, may have reported himself to 911, and has symptoms of mental health issues.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call at the home in the 31700 block of Oak Crossing around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone called 911 and said that two unknown males were outside of the home, and one of them had a long gun. Authorities say the caller gave a detailed description of the man with the gun and said he did not know the man. He reportedly urged a quick response because he was afraid someone would get shot.

Two deputies responded to the scene and found a man with a gun in the front yard who matched the description from the 911 call, the sheriff’s office says.

A man was shot by Montgomery County deputies on Oak Crossing near Magnolia.

The deputies gave commands to drop the weapon, the sheriff's office says, but the man didn’t comply and pointed the gun in the deputies’ direction.

The deputies then discharged their firearms in fear for their lives, the sheriff’s office says. The man was shot multiple times.

Officials say deputies provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived and took him to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office says, based off of the preliminary investigation, the man with the gun was the man who called 911. Authorities say it appears he gave the 911 operator the description of the clothing he was wearing and described himself as the trespasser with the gun.

The sheriff’s office says the man also has symptoms of mental health issues that might have contributed to his behavior. The man reportedly lives with family members who were unaware of the situation until deputies arrived.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and Texas Rangers are investigation.

"We are thankful that this tragic shooting did not result in the loss of life and ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family and Deputies who were involved," the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.