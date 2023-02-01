Four people were shot following a multiple shots fired call in Texas City on Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred at the Savan Villas Apartments around 6:30 p.m. in the 8600 Emmett F Lowry Express.

Sergeant Allen Bjerke said three people, two women and a male, were found shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

Those victims were taken to the hospital along with another woman believed to have been linked to the shooting showed up at the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to her back.

The ages of the victims weren't released by authorities.

Police said that there were two children inside the apartment where the shooting took place. They were said to be unharmed.

It's unclear if any suspects were in custody.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact the Texas City Police Department at (409) 643-5720.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.