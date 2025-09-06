Montgomery County deputy dragged by suspect's vehicle, hospitalized

The Brief A Montgomery County constable deputy was taken to the hospital after being dragged by a suspect's vehicle, officials report. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Daniel Matthew Irwin. Irwin initially did not comply with commands to get out of his vehicle wile deputies were conducting an investigation.



A Montgomery County constable deputy was hospitalized after being dragged by a vehicle while executing a search warrant.

Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable's Office reports authorities were conducting an investigation in the 29100 block of I-45.

Suspect drags Montgomery Co. constable deputy with his vehicle

A constable deputy tried to make contact with a man, now identified as 37-year-old Daniel Matthew, in his vehicle who they believed was connected to the investigation. The suspect did not cooperate with the deputy after he made multiple requests for him to get out of his vehicle.

According to authorities, the constable deputy tried to physically remove Irwin from the vehicle, but he became combative. The suspect put his truck in drive and sped away, briefly dragging the deputy, Montgomery County Constable Gable reports.

The deputy was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands for minor injuries.

Various law enforcement officers from numerous agencies joined in a search for Irwin. The suspect's vehicle was found in the 2300 block of S. Millbend Drive in The Woodlands.

Irwin was arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer. He was booked in Montgomery County Jail.