Man injured in road rage shooting discovered during traffic stop, HCSO says

The Brief A man was shot in the arm during a road rage incident early Saturday morning, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said the driver of a box truck ran a red light and was stopped by a patrol unit when they discoverd he had been shot in the arm. Deputies said the box truck had been invovled in a minor accident with another vehicle and people in both vehicles pulled guns and started shooting after pulling over in a parking lot.



A man was taken to the hospital after a traffic stop uncovered that he had been shot during a road rage incident, Harris County deputies said.

What we know:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a man driving a box truck after he ran a red light early Saturday morning near Clay Road and Greenhouse.

Deputies soon discovered that the man had been shot in the arm. He was taken to an area hospital.

Sgt. Wade said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident after the truck and a car were involed in a minor accident.

Deputies said the drivers pulled into a parking lot where a gun was pulled and shots were fired.

Wade said they have video footage of people in both vehicles shooting at each other.

The other people involved in the shooting were detained.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not release the names of those detained or if they have been charged with any crimes.