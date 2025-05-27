Montgomery County crime: Houston FBI Analyst found to be in possession of child sexual assault material

The Brief A Houston FBI Analyst has been arrested after authorities said he was found to be in possession of child sexual assault material. Brian Rausch was arrested on Tuesday. He's facing a total of seven charges.



According to Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable's Office, the investigation began after an investigator from the Pct. 3 Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit discovered evidence indicating that Brian Rausch possessed multiple videos depicting child sexual assault.

During the investigation, authorities said it was discovered that Rausch was employed as an Analyst with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Houston.

Rausch was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at his home in Cypress as part of the investigation.

Rausch faces five counts of possession of child pornography, three classified as a first-degree felony and two classified as a second-degree felony. Rausch will also face two felony charges on a federal level for a total of seven charges filed.

Rausch was taken to the Harris County Jail.

Brian Vincent Rausch

What we don't know:

It's unclear if bond has been set for Rausch in this case.