Montgomery County: Two men arrested for burglary, possibly tied to 15+ other incidents, officials say

The Brief Two men fled a Magnolia man's home after he allegedly caught them trying to break into his truck. The suspect vehicle crashed, and both men were eventually taken into custody. Authorities say the vehicle was used in other burglaries. At least 15 incidents are still under investigation.



Two burglary suspects were caught and arrested in the Magnolia area early Saturday, according to Montgomery County authorities. It's now believed that the two are tied to a string of crimes that are under investigation.

Montgomery County: Suspects possibly tied to burglary crime spree

What we know:

At about 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, deputies were called to a reported crash and burglary in the 16800 block of FM 1488, near the Aggie Expressway.

Authorities say a man found two suspects trying to break into his work truck. The two fled in a different vehicle, and the man followed them.

Allegedly, the suspects did a U-turn and crashed their vehicle. Deputies arrived, and one suspect fled into a wooded area.

The other suspect, identified as 21-year-old Albert Ross Jr., stayed and was detained. The runaway suspect, identified as 22-year-old Trayvon Jessie, was eventually found and arrested.

An Auto Theft Task Force also responded to the scene. Allegedly, they determined the suspect vehicle was used in other burglaries. Authorities say at least 15 other investigations are still underway.

Two other victims were allegedly identified in connected burglaries that happened overnight.

Both Ross and Jessie are said to be charged with burglary of a motor vehicle. Due to property damage from the crash, officials say Ross is also charged with felony criminal mischief.

What we don't know:

Authorities didn't provide information about the other alleged incidents.