Two Montgomery County residents were indicted for the November 2023 firebombing of the Huyen Trang Buddhist Meditation Center, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

Austin Willard Tanton, 28, and Kayla Lynn Thompson, 31, face conspiracy to commit malicious use of explosive materials and using explosive materials in the commission of a felony charges. Tanton has an additional charge for possessing an unregistered destructive device.

New Caney Buddhist Temple lit on fire by Molotov cocktail

On Nov. 15, 2023, the U.S. Attorney's Office claims Tanton threw a Molotov cocktail, known also as a crude incendiary device, through a window of the meditation center at Buddhist Temple in the 17000 block of FM 1485 in New Caney. A fire ignited which damaged the flooring and a rug.

Officials report monks sleeping inside the temple woke up and quickly extinguished the flames, but smoke damage forced the center temporarily close. At least four people, including the head nun, were inside at the time of the attack.

Surveillance video allegedly shows a vehicle, believed to be driven by Thompson, stopping near the temple’s gate. After it drove off, a man approached the building, broke a window screen, lit a gasoline-filled jar, and threw it inside causing flames to erupt inside before running away.

Officials report a man who's a monk, who was an out-of-town guest sleeping in the room jumps into action and uses a rug to put out the fire.

The surveillance video shows members of the temple extinguishing the flames and then calling the police. Then in the video, you see another monk grab a fire extinguisher to help put out the flames.

If convicted, each could face up to 20 years in federal prison and fines of up to $250,000. Tanton could receive an additional 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the weapons charge.

"The use of firebombs to attack a place of worship is a direct threat to the safety and peace of our community," said Ganjei. "No one should fear being attacked in their house of worship. The Southern District will continue working with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who seek to spread fear and violence through acts of hate or intimidation."