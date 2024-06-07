A crash involving two 18-wheelers shut down the southbound lanes of I-69 in Montgomery County on Friday morning.

The crash occurred just north of FM 1485 in New Caney.

Authorities say a disabled 18-wheeler with transmission failure was stopped in a moving lane of traffic, and a second 18-wheeler slammed into the back of it.

Two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash on I-69 in Montgomery County.

Firefighters had to cut the driver out of one of the trucks. He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Authorities say the truck that crashed into the other truck burst into flames when wreckers were trying to separate them, but it was quickly extinguished.

The truck that was initially disabled in the roadway was reportedly carrying cartons of DEF Fluid for diesel engines, and the other truck was carrying cardboard.