Montgomery Co. summer camp gives students inside look at first responders' jobs

Students from The Woodlands area are participating in a unique summer camp at the Montgomery County Emergency Training Center.

The goal of the program is to give the campers a look at what it’s really like for first responders on a daily basis.

Nineteen students signed up for the week-long program, which is in its tenth year.

When they complete the course this Friday, each participant will walk away with their CPR certification.

Parents interested in signing their child up for next year can go to the Montgomery County 911 website to register.



