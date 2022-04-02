Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office promotes autism awareness with day of fun for over 60 families

article

April is National Autism Awareness month and the Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office kicked things off Saturday by welcoming more than 60 families for a day of fun!

MCSO in collaboration with local nonprofit, Thrive with Autism Foundation, hosted the family event which featured a petting zoo, food, games, prizes and a tour of some vehicles and animals deputies use to help do their job.

We're told the Sheriff's Office is also currently pioneering a law enforcement autism training program that will help officers better serve families impacted by autism. This includes recognizing signs of autism, working with communication barriers and adapting law enforcement officials' approaches to these unique needs.

Throughout the month, officials say you could see deputies wearing bright blue-colored badges and shirts that were personally purchased by the sheriff's office to show support and raise awareness for Autism. All proceeds from those sales go to help to Thrive with Autism Foundation in its mission.



