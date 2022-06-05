Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office investigating 2 bodies found in wooded area

article

An investigation is underway after the bodies of two people were found in Montgomery County on Sunday morning.



According to a release, the Roman Forest Police Department received a call reporting human remains located in the wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green.

When authorities arrived, they discovered a body that was in late stages of decomposition in the wood line near Fairway Drive.



That's when the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was called in to assist with the investigations.



Authorities said a vehicle that was linked to two active missing person cases was located close by.

Upon further investigation, authorities located a second body of a female in the trunk of the vehicle.



Preliminary investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office believes the bodies are of a couple reported missing on May 25.



Authorities believe the female vehicle is thought to be Megan Madison Leach, 19.

The other body, which is not yet positively identified is believed to be the registered owner of the vehicle, authorities said.



The motive and circumstances surrounding their deaths are under investigation.



The bodies will be taken to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy and positive identification.