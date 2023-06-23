The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Recycling Center is waiving fees for residents to drop off yard debris at the facility.

According to Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, this comes in the aftermath of Wednesday night's storm that struck the greater Houston area and the following cleanup efforts.

SUGGESTED: Houston power outages: CenterPoint expects restoration work to be done by Sunday

The facility is located at 1122 Pruitt Road, Spring TX 77380. Regular business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The recycling center will also be open Sunday, June 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Officials say Montgomery County residents will be required to show identification verifying their residence. The county will not receive additional funding or resources to assist with the cleanup efforts.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Montgomery Co Yard Debris Pickup (Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Commissioner Precinct 3)

Residents are asked by the Commissioner to place yard debris along the right of way for upcoming free pickup services and to not put any debris in the drainage ditch or roadway, as it could have a negative impact on stormwater drainage and traffic safety.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP

For more information, visit the facility's webpage here.