Montgomery Co. Judge responds to DWI charge following Sept. crash

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough has been charged in connection with a September crash involving three vehicles in The Woodlands.



According to the arrest warrant, the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Grogans Mill Road near Blue Fox Road in Montgomery County on September 10 around 7:30 a.m.

According to the arrest affidavit, the vehicles involved included a 2019 silver Lexus SUV, a 2015 gray Mazda MX-6 and a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicle with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Precinct 5.



Witnesses told DPS Troopers that Keough’s vehicle, the 2019 Lexus SUV, struck the Mazda from behind, then sped over into the left lane. The witness stated he believed that Keough lost control of the vehicle, went into the right lane, crossed over the shoulder, and struck the back of the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe that was sitting off the roadway.

Keough had to be taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the report.



The affidavit stated that Keough didn’t have his normal mental or physical faculties while operating his motor vehicle due to his ingestion of zolpidem, also known as Ambien.

He said that the amount of his legally prescribed medication was taken in accordance with his doctor's directions.



Keough took to social media on Tuesday and in a video message he stated that “there was no alcohol present and there was no illegal substances at the time of the crash.”

Keough stated that the amount of his prescribed sleep aid was “within normal levels.”

We’ve learned that Keough has not been arrested as of yet.



The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office will be making an official statement on Wednesday.