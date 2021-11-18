Montgomery Co. authorities searching for missing woman

article

Authorities need your help locating a woman who was last seen in October.



Police are searching for Amber Neuman, 32.

She was last seen in the area of Grangerland Road in Conroe on October 14.



Neuman is 5’5" tall, 180 pounds with purple hair and blue eyes.



Authorities said Neuman has a ‘forever’ tattoo on her ring finger, a green tattoo on her arm, ‘betty boop’ on her leg, several stars tattooed on her calf, and a bat tattoo on her neck.

According to authorities, Neuman is believed to have mental health concerns as well.



If you have seen Neuman, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800 and refer to case #21A346074.