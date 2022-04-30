Monopoly fans to vote on which 'throwback token' should return

article

What's old will be made new again as Monopoly turns to its fan to see which token should come back to the board game.

Hasbro, Inc., has launched the "Monopoly Throwback Token Vote," where fans can decide which one of the iconic retired pieces should make a return.

Choices include the thimble, wheelbarrow, iron, boot, horse & rider or money bag.

At the same time, voters can choose which of the current pieces should leave the game including Scottie, Hazel, battleship, penguin, rubber ducky, top hat, T-Rex or race car.

In 2017, the boot was booted, the wheelbarrow was wheeled out, and the thimble got the thumbs down in an updated version of the board game Monopoly. In their place was a Tyrannosaurus rex, a penguin and a rubber ducky.

The board game was "born" on March 19, 1935, when Parker Brothers acquired the rights to it. In the decades since, an estimated 1 billion people have weighed the merits of buying up utilities and railroads or trying to hit it big with Boardwalk hotels.

The original 10 tokens were an iron, purse, lantern, racecar, thimble, shoe, top hat, battleship, cannon and a rocking horse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.