Harris County crash: Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into back of truck on Beaumont Highway

The Brief A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries following a crash on Wednesday evening. According to officials, the crash occurred on Beaumont Highway near C E King Parkway, around 6:15 p.m. Officials said the motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital.



A motorcyclist was critically injured after crashing into the back of a truck, officials said.

Harris County crash: Motorcyclist crashes into back of truck

What we know:

According to officials, the crash occurred on Beaumont Highway near C E King Parkway, around 6:15 p.m.

Photo from the scene

According to officials, a black Dodge Journey was stopped in the westbound lane on Beaumont Highway.

Officials stated the Dodge Journey was waiting to make a turn onto a private drive.

At the same time, there was a 1989 Harley Davidson traveling west while a 2019 Volvo truck towing a loaded trailer was also traveling west.

Officials said the motorcycle driver failed to control his speed and struck the backlight of the Dodge Journey. He then was directed to the right and struck the tractor truck and the left side of the tractor trailer.

The motorcycle driver was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the identity of the motorcycle driver.