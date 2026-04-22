Houston City Council votes on immigration police change amid threat of losing $110M in grants

The Brief Houston City Council voted on changes to a city ordinance that outlines how police should interact with federal immigration authorities. City council members passed an ordinance on April 8 specifying that officers cannot hold someone longer or extend a stop to wait for ICE. The ordinance prompted the state to threaten to pull $110 million in grants if city council did not reverse the policy.



Houston City Council voted to pass changes to a city ordinance on Wednesday that outlines how police should interact with federal immigration authorities after the ordinance prompted the state to threaten to pull $110 million in funding.

The motion passed 13-4.

The backstory:

City council members passed an ordinance on April 8 specifying that officers cannot hold someone longer or extend a stop to wait for ICE, altering a previous policy that required officers to give immigration authorities 30 minutes to respond to the scene.

On April 13, the city announced that the state was threatening to pull $110 million in public safety grants because the ordinance violates the agreements between the state and the City of Houston. The state gave the city until Wednesday to repeal the ordinance before it pulls back the money.

Changes to immigration procedures

On Wednesday, Houston City Council voted on an amendment to the city code that the mayor’s office said would reaffirm the Fourth Amendment rights of individuals and create a clear path to restoring the funding from the state.

The proposal included the following changes to Sec. 34-41 of the city code:

Funding at risk

The other side:

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott explained what would happen if the city did not repeal the April 8 ordinance.

"The City of Houston signed an agreement to get money from the State of Texas that requires Houston to comply with the Department of Homeland Security programs about detaining illegal immigrants. After already getting $110 million from the state under that agreement, Houston is now trying to renege on their obligations," Abbott said.

Abbott said failure to comply with the agreement would mean Houston has to return the $110 million in grants.

Until they repay the money, Abbott said the state comptroller would withhold sales tax money that would otherwise go to the City of Houston.

"It’s not as if they're going to say, ‘Well, we may or may not get around to writing a check.’ Know this: The way the law works, the City of Houston gets a rebate of all the sales taxes collected in the City of Houston on a monthly basis from the comptroller. What happens by law, the comptroller will withhold the sales tax revenue that otherwise would go to the City of Houston and will be retained by the State of Texas until the State of Texas is fully paid the $110 million that is owed by Houston to the state," Abbott said.

In addition, Abbott said the city would still have to find a way to fully fund the police.

"Importantly, the requirement to return the money does not mean defunding the police. I signed a law to prevent cities from defunding the police. Under that law, Houston will have to find the funds elsewhere to fully fund the police," Abbott said.